Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Thursday
Grandal is out of the lineup against the Braves on Thursday.
Grandal receives a day off after two straight starts behind the plate, going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts during those games. In his place, Austin Barnes draws the assignment of catching Alex Wood, while batting sixth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits for Sunday's series finale•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Receives Friday night off•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Blasts 14th homer•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in loss to Braves•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...