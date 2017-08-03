Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Thursday

Grandal is out of the lineup against the Braves on Thursday.

Grandal receives a day off after two straight starts behind the plate, going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts during those games. In his place, Austin Barnes draws the assignment of catching Alex Wood, while batting sixth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast