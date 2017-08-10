Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Thursday
Grandal is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Grandal will receive a standard day off after starting the first two games of this series, going 1-for-7 with a double during his time at the dish. In his place, Austin Barnes draws the start, batting seventh.
