Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Tuesday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's.

Grandal will head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener against the Athletics as he continues to split time behind the dish with Austin Barnes. Barnes will pick up his fourth start of the season at catcher -- Grandal has started six -- and hit eighth.

