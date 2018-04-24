Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Tuesday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Grandal is off to a solid start to the season, hitting .328/.423/.552 with three homers in 18 games, but he will get the night off after starting each of the previous seven games behind the dish. Austin Barnes will start at catcher and hit sixth in his stead.

