Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of Sunday's lineup

Grandal is out of Sunday's lineup against the Tigers, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He has started five of the last six games, but will take a seat in the day game. Austin Barnes, who will start behind the dish and hit eighth against righty Justin Verlander, leads all big-league catchers (minimum 100 plate appearances) with a 148 wRC+.

