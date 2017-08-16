Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Grandal is out of Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
While Grandal is a switch hitter, the Dodgers will flood the lineup with righties against southpaw Carlos Rodon. Austin Barnes starts behind the dish and will hit sixth.
