Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Grandal is out of Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

While Grandal is a switch hitter, the Dodgers will flood the lineup with righties against southpaw Carlos Rodon. Austin Barnes starts behind the dish and will hit sixth.

