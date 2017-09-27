Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Playing for his starting job
Grandal went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Grandal -- who has been splitting time this month with Austin Barnes -- homered for the second time over the past three games, trying to keep a leg up over his backup as the Dodgers begin figuring out their starting lineup for an upcoming postseason run. The competition has actually sparked both catchers' bats, creating enough fantasy value for both to be rostered despite neither truly holding an everyday role.
