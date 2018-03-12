Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Poised to continue power surge

Grandal went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five total RBI in Sunday's spring win over the Rockies.

It was the switch-hitting catcher's third homer of the exhibition campaign, including one against a southpaw, who he has historically struggled against in his career. The Athletic reported that Grandal was tweaking his swing in an effort to increase his launch angle -- and in turn, increase his power output. This launch angle movement hasn't always panned out for sluggers, but it clearly hasn't had a negative effect on the 29-year-old's swing so far this spring. Grandal was one of just six major-league catchers to reach the 20-homer plateau last season, and he appears poised to post another as long as he can stay ahead of Austin Barnes on the depth chart this year.