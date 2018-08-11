Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Receives breather Saturday

Manager Dave Roberts said he removed Grandal from Saturday's starting lineup to avoid him catching four days in a row, including three straight in the Denver altitude, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.

Roberts also said Grandal will return to the starting nine Sunday to catch Rich Hill. Austin Barnes is behind the plate and batting eighth for the Dodgers on Saturday.

