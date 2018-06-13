Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Grandal will head to the bench for a breather after going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers -- his fourth start in five games. Austin Barnes will set up behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.

