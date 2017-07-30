Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits for Sunday's series finale

Grandal is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grandal has seven hits in his past 20 at-bats (.350), but given his decline of production against lefties during the past couple of seasons, he'll hit the bench for a night off. Austin Barnes will slot in behind the plate in his stead.

