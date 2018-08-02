Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Smashes two homers in win
Grandal went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.
Grandal played the hero in this one, getting the Dodgers on the board with a solo shot in the fifth then providing the walkoff two-run blast in the bottom of the 10th. The 29-year-old had a terrific July, hitting .364/.488/.727 with six home runs in the month and isn't showing any signs of slowing down now that the calendar's flipped to August. His 19 homers and 56 RBI lead all NL backstops, and rank behind only Evan Gattis -- who's caught a total of four innings in 2018 -- among all qualified catchers.
