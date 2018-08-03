Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Stays hot in blowout win
Grandal went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and two runs Thursday in the Dodgers' 21-5 win over the Brewers.
On a night where the Dodgers matched a season high with seven home runs and scored their most runs in the 56-year history of Dodger Stadium, Grandal's solid showing at the plate was one of the less flashy performances. That doesn't diminish what has been a stellar start to the second half for Grandal, who has been the most valuable fantasy catcher over that span with a .341/.449/.805 slash line to go with six home runs, nine RBI and eight runs. Even if his power production and average dip significantly from here, Grandal is well positioned to continue posting ample counting stats given the caliber of hitters surrounding him in the lineup.
