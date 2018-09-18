Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat against southpaw

Grandal is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

The backstop will head to the bench against southpaw Kyle Freeland after starting the previous four games behind the dish, going just 1-for-13 with a 4:4 K:BB over those starts. With Grandal on the bench, Austin Barnes will start at catcher and hit eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories