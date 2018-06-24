Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Sunday

Grandal is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Grandal has cooled off after a hot start, with his season line now sitting at .236/.327/.435. He's still made over two thirds of the starts behind the plate, however, as fellow catcher Austin Barnes has struggled to a .204/.343/.265 line on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories