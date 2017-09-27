Play

Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Wednesday

Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grandal has homered twice in the past three games, but he'll get the day off after starting five of the last six contests behind the dish. Austin Barnes will take over as the team's backstop in his stead, batting seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast