Fernandez (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list with High-A Great Lakes on June 30.

Fernandez is a scrappy, versatile 5-foot-9 right-handed hitter who has played 25 games at catcher, 21 games at second base and three games at third base this season, with another 13 starts at designated hitter. He doesn't turn 21 until September and has a 13.6 percent strikeout rate over the last two years at Single-A and High-A. Fernandez's power output was at an all-time low pre-injury, as he had a .100 ISO and four home runs in 62 games.