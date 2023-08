Fernandez (undisclosed) has appeared in 10 games since being reinstated from High-A Great Lakes' 7-day injured list July 26, going 9-for-33 (.273 average) with six walks against six strikeouts.

Fernandez was sidelined for just over five weeks with the unspecified injury. The 20-year-old has split most of his time between catcher and second base this season, slashing .266/.338/.358 with four home runs and three stolen bases across 317 plate appearances for Great Lakes.