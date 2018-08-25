Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Activated from DL
Garcia (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Garcia completed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he'll return to action after landing on the disabled list July 7 with right forearm inflammation. He's accrued a 5.21 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 19 innings out of the bullpen this season, so he's unlikely to see many high-leverage opportunities upon his return. Daniel Hudson (forearm) was moved to the DL in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...