Garcia (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Garcia completed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he'll return to action after landing on the disabled list July 7 with right forearm inflammation. He's accrued a 5.21 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 19 innings out of the bullpen this season, so he's unlikely to see many high-leverage opportunities upon his return. Daniel Hudson (forearm) was moved to the DL in a corresponding move.

