Garcia will join the team ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Garcia was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City Aug. 30, but he'll be utilized out of the bullpen for the final two weeks of the season as the Dodgers make a push for the playoffs. He sports a 5.57 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 17 strikeouts through 21 frames in 2018.