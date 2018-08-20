Garcia (forearm) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday and tossed an inning in relief in the affiliate's 4-3 loss to Iowa. He gave up two runs on three hits and struck out one in the 21-pitch outing.

The right-hander has made four appearances during his current minor-league assignment and seems to be closing in on a return from the 10-day disabled list. Because Garcia will likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work once he's activated from the DL, the Dodgers could wait until rosters expand in September before bringing him back on the active roster. Prior to hitting the shelf, Garcia managed a 5.21 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 19 innings with the big club.