Garcia (elbow) signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He missed all of 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but will rejoin the bullpen in 2018. Garcia hasn't pitched regularly in the majors since 2015, but he notched a 3.34 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 30.2 percent strikeout rate that season, so he has late-inning upside if he returns to form. The specifics of the one-year deal were not made immediately available.