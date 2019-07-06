Garcia (1-3) took the loss Friday against the Padres after allowing a home run with three strikeouts over two innings.

Garcia served up a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe in the eighth inning, which proved to be all the Padres needed to complete the win. On the bright side, the three strikeouts were a season high for the 28-year-old, who has compiled a 4.11 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB over 34 appearances.