Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Could begin year on DL
Garcia (elbow) may open the season on the disabled list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Garcia is still working his way back up to speed from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in October of 2016. The 27-year-old was able to appear in five Cactus League games for the Dodgers this spring, posting a 5.79 ERA in 4.2 innings of relief.
