Garcia has been battling a sore elbow and hasn't pitched in a game since Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Garica will test the elbow Saturday to determine the next step for the Dodgers, with a trip to the disabled list a clear possibility. The 27-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 19 innings during his stints in the majors this season.