Manager Dave Roberts said Friday the Dodgers plan to bring back Garcia (elbow) sometime in May, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Garcia started a rehab stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 12 and has made five appearances thus far as he returns from Tommy John surgery from October 2016. The 27-year-old did not pitch at all in 2017 during his recovery so it remains unclear exactly how many appearances he is likely to make, but he should return to Los Angeles at some point in the coming month.