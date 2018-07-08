Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right forearm inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Garcia has been dealing with the issue for most of the week and went through tests prior to Saturday's game against the Angels, prompting the move to the disabled list. The severity of the injury remains unclear but the 27-year-old should be sidelined though the All-Star break, at least.

