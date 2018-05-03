Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Recalled from Oklahoma City
Garcia was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Garcia will add some extra depth to the Dodgers' bullpen, though it's unlikely that he will see any time in high-leverage situations since the right-hander hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2016. During seven games with Oklahoma City this season, Garcia has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over seven innings of relief.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...