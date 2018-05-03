Garcia was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Garcia will add some extra depth to the Dodgers' bullpen, though it's unlikely that he will see any time in high-leverage situations since the right-hander hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2016. During seven games with Oklahoma City this season, Garcia has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over seven innings of relief.

