Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He has a 3.55 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 12.2 innings at Triple-A. Garcia gives the Dodgers a fresh arm for the bullpen and will likely be used in mid-to-low leverage situations.

