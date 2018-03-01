Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Returns to game action with scoreless outing
Garcia (elbow) pitched one inning in his 2018 spring debut Monday against Texas. He struck out one.
Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery back in October of 2016, and it appears that he's finally back to 100 percent following the operation. Now that his arm is healthy again, the 27-year-old can focus on grabbing a spot in the Dodgers bullpen once again. In 75 career innings, Garcia holds a 3.12 ERA and an 81:12 K:BB.
