Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Returns to minors
Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Garcia served as the Dodgers' 26th man for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Nationals, tossing 1.1 innings in relief and giving up a run. With the Dodgers getting Tony Cingrani (shoulder) back from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, there wasn't any room left for Garcia in the Los Angeles bullpen.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...