Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Garcia served as the Dodgers' 26th man for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Nationals, tossing 1.1 innings in relief and giving up a run. With the Dodgers getting Tony Cingrani (shoulder) back from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, there wasn't any room left for Garcia in the Los Angeles bullpen.