Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Garcia returned from the disabled list Friday, and after making two appearances out of the bullpen (two runs allowed over two innings with one punch out) he'll head to the minor leagues. Josh Fields (shoulder) was activated from the DL in a corresponding move. Garcia figures to return from the minors once rosters expand Sept. 1.

