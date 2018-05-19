Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Serves as 26th man
Garcia will be the Dodgers' 26th man for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Garcia will provide added reinforcements for the club's bullpen following Friday's postponement. The right-hander has appeared in four games at the big-league level this season, allowing three earned runs in just 3.1 innings. Expect to see him in a low-leverage situation if utilized by manager Dave Roberts on during Saturday's nightcap.
