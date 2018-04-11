Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Set for rehab assignment
Garcia (elbow) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Garcia has been sidelined all season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent back in October of 2016. While this is the final step in his recovery, the Dodgers haven't specified how many rehab appearances Garcia will make before rejoining the big club, leaving his return date up in the air.
