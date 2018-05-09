Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Garcia will head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm after the Dodgers burned through seven relievers during Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old was hit with the loss Tuesday after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in the 12th inning, raising his ERA to an unsightly 8.10 through 3.1 innings. Garcia should be back with the big club the next time a fresh reliever is needed.