Garcia (forearm) made a rehab appearance Saturday for the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, giving up an unearned run on one hit and striking out a batter in his lone inning on the mound.

Garcia faced four batters in his first game action since July 3. The Dodgers diagnosed Garcia with right forearm inflammation after that outing and the 27-year-old has spent the better part of a month rehabbing the injury. He'll likely need to make at least a couple of appearances with one of the Dodgers' higher-level minor-league affiliates before being added back to the big club's bullpen.