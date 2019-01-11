Garcia signed a one-year contract for an unspecified amount with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Garcia turned in the worst campaign of his career in 2018, finishing with a 5.64 ERA and 1.48 WHIp with 19 strikeouts in 22.1 frames as a reliever. He's found success in Los Angeles over the course of his four-year career, however, posting a career 3.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 97.1 innings.