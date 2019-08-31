Garcia (1-4) took the loss on Friday against the Diamondbacks after allowing one run (unearned) on one hit while striking out four over 1.1 innings.

After replacing Casey Sadler with one on and two outs in the seventh, Garcia whiffed Christian Walker to end the inning. He then struck out Tim Locastro to start the eighth, but he reached first on a passed ball by Russell Martin. Locastro soon stole second, and unfortunately, scored the winning run of the game on a balk by Garcia. Across 54 appearances this season, the right-hander owns a 3.58 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.