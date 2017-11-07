Garcia will be in the Dodgers' bullpen mix in 2018, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Garcia missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's expected to be good to go for the start of spring training next season. The 27-year-old owns a 3.12 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 81:12 K:BB in 75 innings across parts of three major-league seasons. He'll compete for an Opening Day bullpen job; even if he doesn't break camp with the big club, he should see some big-league action.