The Dodgers recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
The infielder will take the place of Miguel Rojas after Rojas was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Hernandez will provide infield depth in the middle infield along with third base while he's with the club.
