Tsutsugo (calf) will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Tsutsugo was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a strained right calf, but it looks like he'll be able return to game action in less than a week's time. Assuming all goes smoothly during his rehab, Tsutsugo seems likely to be activated when he becomes eligible June 19.
