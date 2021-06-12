Tsutsugo (calf) will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Tsutsugo was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a strained right calf, but it looks like he'll be able return to game action in less than a week's time. Assuming all goes smoothly during his rehab, Tsutsugo seems likely to be activated when he becomes eligible June 19.

