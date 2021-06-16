Tsutsugo (calf) was unable to start a rehab assignment Tuesday because his luggage didn't arrive in Oklahoma City, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Tsutsugo reported to OKC as planned, but the luggage issue has delayed the beginning of his rehab stint until at least Wednesday. He could still come off the injured list when eligible Saturday as long as he's able to get into a few games before then, though it's not certain that the Dodgers will make room for his on the active roster.