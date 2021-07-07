The Dodgers outrighted Tsutsugo off the 40-man roster Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Tsutsugo will remain with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's been rehabbing from a calf injury since June 17. He's appeared in 38 games with the Rays and Dodgers in 2021 but hit just .155 and struck out 39 times in 103 at-bats. It remains to be seen whether Tsutsugo will earn another opportunity on Los Angeles' active roster this season.
