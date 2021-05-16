Tsutsugo was acquired by the Dodgers from the Rays on Saturday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by the Rays earlier in the week, and he'll end up being traded to the Dodgers rather than exposed to the waiver wire. Tsutsugo joined Tampa Bay on a two-year, $12 million deal prior to the 2020 season and posted a .708 OPS last season, but he struggled mightily in 2021 with a .167/.244/.218 slash line and 27 strikeouts in 87 plate appearances.