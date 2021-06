The Dodgers placed Tsutsugo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right calf strain.

Since being acquired from the Rays on May 15, Tsutsugo has largely served as a pinch-hitting specialist for the Dodgers. He's made only six starts in his first three weeks with the club, with none coming after May 28. Even if Tsutsugo misses the minimum amount of time with the calf strain, he's not guaranteed to have a reserve role waiting for him once he's reinstated from the IL.