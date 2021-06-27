Tsutsugo (calf) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City for at least another week before being re-evaluated, the Associated Press reports.

Tsutsugo has already played in nine contests with the Triple-A club but has struggled to a .091 average (3-for-33), though two of his hits have left the park. The 29-year-old will continue working in the minors for the time being, and it remains to be seen where he may fit in with the big club when deemed ready to return. Tsutsugo is slashing a meager .155/.256/.194 in 118 plate appearances between the Rays and Dodgers this season.