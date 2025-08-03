Yamamoto (10-7) earned the win Sunday over the Rays, allowing five hits and no walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Yamamoto has been excellent of late, allowing just four runs over 24.2 innings in his last four starts. His ERA is down to 2.51 with a 1.04 WHIP and 139:39 K:BB across 22 starts (122 innings) this season. The 26-year-old Yamamoto will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come next week at home against the AL East-leading Blue Jays.