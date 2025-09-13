Yamamoto allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

There was no late drama in this one, as Yamamoto gave up both baserunners and the lone run on his line in the first inning in his first start since losing a no-hitter after 8.2 innings versus the Orioles last Saturday. Yamamoto retired 20 straight batters to end his start, which was his third straight effort of at least seven innings of one-run ball, and he's tallied 10 strikeouts in each of those games. The right-hander was dominant early in the year and has returned to that form down the stretch with some of his best outings of 2025, including five straight quality starts since his start in Colorado on Aug. 18. Yamamoto is at a 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 187:51 K:BB through 162.1 innings over 28 starts this season. He's lined up for a rematch versus the Giants at Chavez Ravine next week.