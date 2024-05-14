Yamamoto allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

The Giants took an early lead with Luis Matos' three-run home run in the second inning, and Heliot Ramos added an RBI single in the sixth, which ended Yamamoto's start. This ended Yamamoto's run of four straight quality starts. The right-hander has four scoreless outings on his ledger, but he's also given up three or more runs four times in nine starts. He's at a strong 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 53:10 K:BB over 47.2 innings this season. Yamamoto is projected to make his next start at home versus the Reds.