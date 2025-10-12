Yamamoto is set to draw the start in Game 2 of the NLCS versus the Brewers on Tuesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Yamamoto will get the ball for the third time in the playoffs, having allowing three runs on 10 hits and three walks, while striking out 11 batters over 10.2 innings in two starts so far. The right-hander faced Milwaukee on the road July 7, surrendering five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks, while recording just two outs before being removed from the game. Yamamoto will now be looking to get his redemption in Game 2.